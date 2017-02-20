Rajnath Singh criticises Congress for Manipur blockade

GUWAHATI: Allying the fear of Manipur, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no force can alter Manipur’s territorial integrity. Addressing the election rally at Thangmeiband constituency in Imphal, Rajnath said the framework agreement inked between Centre and NSCN-IM does not mention Manipur.

Singh attacked the Congress and said Chief Minister Ibobi Singh is playing politics on the economic blockade issue. “I want to reassure all of you here that the central government and BJP will never compromise with the territorial integrity with Manipur. In the framework agreement, even the name of Manipur is not there. So why are they spreading lies? They should pursue healthy politics,” Singh said.

United Naga council has clamped blockade on two highways since November 1 last year. “The economic blockade has concerned us as we were thinking if we will be able to hold election or not. However, after seeing the enthusiasm today, I am convinced that election process will be successfully completed,” he said. Singh explained that law and order being state subject, the Centre cannot directly intervene.

“We have federal system where the Centre does not interfere in the state’s sphere. As and when asked by state government, we have sent central forces. I think there is a political conspiracy to divert the attention from the failures of the Congress government here.”

Source: Economic Times