Sharmila appeals on behalf of fiance

IMPHAL, Feb 16 : Irom Sharmila who fasted for over 16 years against the infamous Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1958 has appealed to all the people of Manipur to forgive her fiance Desmond Coutinho.

Speaking to media persons at Uripok this evening, Sharmila said she has learnt about the abusive and unparliamentary words posted by Desmond on Facebook about all the people who have been supporting her since 2000, PRJA and the people of Manipur.

“For his waywardness, I apologise to all my supporters and the people of Manipur. I also appeal to all the people to forgive Desmond”, Sharmila said. It is reported that Desmond who is a resident of 2 Abbey Road, County of Galway, Ireland made abusive remarks against many people including former member of Manipur Human Rights Commission Yambem Laba, human rights activist Babloo Loitongbam, PRJA co-convenor Erendro Leichombam and some other Sharmila supporters namely James Mayengbam, Sanjoo Thangjam and Tony Khangembam. Notably, Irom Sharmila is fighting the State Assembly election against Chief Minister O Ibobi in his home turf at Thoubal Assembly Constituency.

Source: The Sangai Express