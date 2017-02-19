Th Herojit to be summoned to Delhi Full CBI team likely soon

IMPHAL, Feb 17: In order to carry out a thorough investigation into the July 23, 2009 BT Road firing incident, a full team of CBI is likely to arrive here in the next couple of days.

Notably, CBI has already re-opened the same case and Additional SP, CBI/SC II Vijay Kumar Shukla who was at the State capital since February 14 for re-investigation of the case left the State yesterday.

Notably, 2nd IRB Commandant Dr Ak Jhalajit was summoned by the CBI to appear before superior officers of the investigating agency at Delhi today at CGO complex, New Delhi so as to take his statements regarding the Khwairamband firing of July 23, 2009.

Dr Ak Jhalajit left Imphal for Delhi today and he would be giving his statements before the superior officers of CBI during the next few days.

It is reported that CBI would summon Head Constable Th Herojit as soon as recording of Dr Ak Jhalajit’s statements is over.

After Chungkham Taratombi, mother of deceased Ch Sanjit filed an appeal to the CBI Director on December 28 last year to re-open the case (of Khwairamband killing) on the basis of the confessional statement made by Head Constable Th Herojit and CBI filed a petition at the Court concerned seeking permission for re-investigation of the case. After obtaining the Court’s permission, CBI summoned Dr Ak Jhalajit at their Imphal office for two consecutive days.

CBI officer Vijay Kumar Shukla also met Taratombi on February 15 before he left Imphal for Delhi yesterday.

