Why no potable water supply even after 15 years : Javadekar

IMPHAL, Feb 13: Accusing the Congress Government in the State of failing to provide basic amenities, mainly potable water to the people during its 15-year long rule, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar asked the Government where have the funds sanctioned for welfare of the people gone.

Javadekar said this while addressing a public meeting at the residence of Th Chaoba, BJP candidate in Nambol Assembly Constituency today.

The Union Minister wondered how the Congress Government failed to provide basic amenities for the people despite ruling the State for 15 years.

He said that the Central Government has been taking up development programmes for the people of the State but the Congress Government has failed to help the people which is unfortunate.

It is due to the Government’s failure that the public is forced to buy potable water incurring huge amount of money, he contended.

Javadekar said that hardships endured by the people due to the lack of basic amenities could have been avoided had the Congress Government utilised the Central funds properly.

He assured that the people would get rid of such hardship if BJP forms the next Government in the ensuing State Assembly election.

Accusing the Government of indulging in deep corruption in recruitment to Government jobs, he claimed that BJP would get at least 47 seats out of the total 60 in the coming election and form the next Government.

After declaration of the election results on March 11, BJP would form the Govenrment the next day and on the third day all those involved in corruption will be sent to jail, he declared. He mentioned that the State would be free of bandh and blockade if BJP comes to power in the State.

Th Chaoba, convenor of BJP State Unit Election Management Committee reminded about the mass recruitment to Government jobs by the Congress Government just ahead of the forthcoming election.

He alleged that the Government has apparently failed to construct roads and bridges which are keys to development.

After holding the public meeting, Th Chaoba filed his nomination paper with the Returning Officer concerned for contesting in the coming election.

Source: The Sangai Express