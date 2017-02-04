World Bank Scholarships Program for Master Degree in Various Countries

Scholarships on different fields of various universities in master degree program is available now. Both women and men from developing countries can apply for this program in a development-related topic.
Topic: development, including economic policy management, tax policy, and infrastructure management.
Scholarship award: tuition, a monthly living stipend, round-trip airfare, health insurance, and travel allowance.
Important information:
- You are highly recommended to read information posted on this website and review eligibility criteria carefully.
- You are not holding dual citizenship
- You are from one of the developing country of World Bank
- You have good health and academic background
- Not be an Executive Director, his/her alternate, and/or staff of all types of appointments of the World Bank Group or a close relative of the aforementioned by blood or adoption with the term “close relative” defined as: Mother, Father, Sister, Half-sister, Brother, Half-brother, Son, Daughter, Aunt, Uncle, Niece, or Nephew;
What are documents you need to apply?
- Scholarship application
- current curriculum vitae (c.v.),
- proof of employment for each record of employment since earning a Bachelor’s degree
- Certified copy of the certificate of your most advanced university degree earned.
- Identify two professional recommenders.
http://www.worldbank.org/en/programs/scholarships?cq_ck=1477487198287#3
http://www.worldbank.org/en/programs/scholarships
Source: Aseanop.com