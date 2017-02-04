World Bank Scholarships Program for Master Degree in Various Countries

world-bank-sholarhsip-2017Scholarships on different fields of various universities in master degree program is available now. Both women and men from developing countries can apply for this program in a development-related topic.

Topic: development, including economic policy management, tax policy, and infrastructure management.

Scholarship award: tuition, a monthly living stipend, round-trip airfare, health insurance, and travel allowance.

Important information:

  • You are highly recommended to read information posted on this website and review eligibility criteria carefully.
  • You are not holding dual citizenship
  • You are from one of the developing country of World Bank
  • You have good health and academic background
  • Not be an Executive Director, his/her alternate, and/or staff of all types of appointments of the World Bank Group or a close relative of the aforementioned by blood or adoption with the term “close relative” defined as: Mother, Father, Sister, Half-sister, Brother, Half-brother, Son, Daughter, Aunt, Uncle, Niece, or Nephew;

What are documents you need to apply?

  • Scholarship application
  • current curriculum vitae (c.v.),
  • proof of employment for each record of employment since earning a Bachelor’s degree
  • Certified copy of the certificate of your most advanced university degree earned.
  • Identify two professional recommenders.

http://www.worldbank.org/en/programs/scholarships?cq_ck=1477487198287#3
http://www.worldbank.org/en/programs/scholarships

Source: Aseanop.com

