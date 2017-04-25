Biswajit stresses on imperative role of PRIs

IMPHAL, Apr 24: Asserting that the Government alone cannot bring overall development without the contribution of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Th Biswajit maintained that development will be secured if Gram Panchayat Members, Pradhans, Zilla Parishad Members, MLAs, Ministers and Chief Minister discharge their duties entrusted upon them. He said this while addressing the National Panchayat Day observance organised by RD & PR Department at Imphal East DC complex, Porompat today.

Speaking as chief guest, Biswajit noted that the role of PRIs members in developing villages is of paramount importance.

He emphasised on the need for upgrading RD & PR as a major department, assuring that he will appeal to Chief Minister N Biren to take charge of the Department.

Recalling the assurance made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the State that work programmes which the previous Government could not implement during their 15-year long rule will be implemented by BJP Government within 15 months, he exhorted representatives of PRIs to implement the various work programmes initiated by PM Modi and start working towards it from tomorrow itself. The Minister claimed that the construction of office buildings of four Zilla Parishads will be completed within 100 days. He informed that the RD & PR Department will initiate measures to give birth certificate document through online under Panchayat Secretary. A sum of Rs 32 crore backlog for MGNREGS will be filled by processing budget authorisation, he said, adding that the number of working days per year under MGNREGS will be fixed at 80 if not 100. He said that the officers concerned had been instructed to call on DCs about the irregularities in MGNREGS implementation in the State. Cautioning against withdrawing MGNREGS fund without doing work and possessing forged job card, Biswajit made it clear that fund cannot be withdrawn if the work documents are not submitted with GIS tagging.

He also informed that a sum of Rs 600 crore may be sanctioned for 11th phase of PMGSY. Parliamentary Secretary (RD & PR) H Dingo, Parliamentary Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) S Subhaschandra, Parliamentary Secretary (MAHUD) N Indrajit, Secretary (RD & PR) Sumant Singh, president of Manipur State Panchayat Parishad T Itobi, Chief Advisor Prof N Mohendro, ZP Adhyakshas Badur Rahman, Y Dashumati and Kh Surnalata were seated on the dais.

Source: The Sangai Express