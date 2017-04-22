Copies of Advocates (Amendment) Bill burnt

IMPHAL, Apr 21: Extending solidarity to the Nation-wide agitation launched by Bar Council of India for amending proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2017 of Law Commission of India, lawyers of the State burned copies of the Bill in different Court premises today.

Lawyers under Bar Council of Manipur came out of the Court room and burned copies of the Bill at the premises of High Court of Manipur.

A similar protest was demonstrated by members of All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) at the gate of Uripok Cheirap Court and other district Court complexes.

Speaking to media persons while protesting at High Court of Manipur complex, Advocate Ibotombi, chairman of Bar Council of Manipur said that they are well aware of the fact that there is a proposal for bringing amendment to the Advocates Act, 1961 under the direction of Supreme Court.

He pointed out that in this regard, Law Commission of India in its report number 226 submitted its recommendation for bringing amendment to the Act and a Bill called Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2017 has been proposed.

He maintained that Bar Council of India, a statutory and an apex body of the legal fraternity of the country, after having several rounds of meeting, discussion and deliberation on the pros and cons of the proposed amendment had resolved to thwart the proposed report as well as the subsequent amendment of the Advocates Act.

He said that the report of Law Commission is not only biased but it is also against the existing autonomy and hierarchical structure which have been enjoyed by the legal fraternity for so many years.

Later in the evening, the representatives of Bar Council of Manipur submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of Law and Justice through Governor Dr Najma Heptulla.

Source: The Sangai Express