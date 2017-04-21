Invitation for NE People for the Thanks Giving Function, for CSR Initiatives for Welfare of NE people in Delhi

A Thanksgiving Function will be held at Speaker Hall, Constitution Club, Near Rail Bhavan, New Delhi, on 3rd May 2017 starting from 2.30 pm till 6pm.

PROGRAMME:

1- Book Release – ENTREPNEURSHIP & INCENTIVES for NE Youth in NE states.

2- Launching of Bollywood Hindi movie – ‘KASAK‘ on problems of NE people in cities.

3. Thanks Giving Ceremony to CEO – Airlines Indigo, Vistara Airline, Vajiram, ALS & ELITE IAS institute, Incharge Graveyard Dwarka, Cremetorium Punjabi Bagh for CSR activities.

4. Handing over of Scholarships under CSR – CA, Film related Training and Scholarships for IAS Coaching for meritorious NE students .

ORGANIZERS are:

– 24 Delhi NE community organisations, 8 NE states students unions

– NGO – HELPING HANDS

– BKT Film Production Company

– SARC Associates