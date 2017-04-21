Japanese Army Bombing at Khurai and its surrounding areas in April 1943 remembered

Family members and relatives paid floral tribute to the victims of Japanese Army bombing during Second World War II in April 20 of 1943 at Khurai Chingangbam Mandap as observance of 74th Death Anniversary.

In April 1943, the Japanese Army started dropping bombs at various part of Manipur in an effort to wipe out the Allied forces, unfortunately one of the bombs dropped landed on Khurai Chingangbam Mandap where a large group of people had gathered for a religious feast. More than 100 civilians were killed on that day including young and old.

Since the bombing is consider as the largest loss of civilian lives in one incident in Manipur throughout World War II, it is one of the worst nightmares in the history of Manipur.

Mention may be that a memorial stone has also been constructed at the where the bombing took place at Khurai Chingangbam Mandap to mark the site. A photograph which was taken immediately after the bombing has also been put up to depicts the destruction which occurred on that faithful day of Manipur. In recent years, the number of people visiting the memorial site has increased due to the rise in tourists who are exploring the nearby Kohima and Imphal battle sites of WWII.

The constructed memorial had the words, “Dedicated to the memory of those Unfortunate Number of Civilian Victims of the Japanese Bombing Disaster that had occurred at this Place of the then Khurai Chingangbam Mandap on the 20th of April, 1943 during the 2nd World War” which is donated by Kh Nimaicharan who lost his father on the faithful day.

Photos: Ranbir Laishram