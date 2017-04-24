Kpi set to roll out red carpet for CM

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Apr 22 : In 2010 he was standing as chief guest at the prestigious Chavang Kut 2010 celebration at Brig Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi and now he will be standing at the same venue on 26 April to be honored and felicitated as the Chief Minister of Manipur.

Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, the then IFCD and YAS Minister had inaugurated the famous Chin-Kuki- Mizo Chavang Kut 2010 Souvenir on November 1, 2010 at Brig Thomas Ground in the presence of Thangminlen Kipgen, the then Chairman, HAC and other MLAs.

Excitedly grabbing the opportunity to honour N Biren Singh, the peoples of Kangpokpi district under the aegis of Kuki Inpi and CSOs Kangpokpi district have started preparing to roll out the red carpet and felicitate the Chief Minister of Manipur on April 26.

A welcome gate emblazoned with, “Welcome to Kangpokpi District” is all set to be erected at Gamgiphai, the entry point of Kangpokpi district while construction of a gigantic stage for the felicitation will begin shortly at Brig Thomas Ground.

Delegates of various cultural troupes, who are going to present a fascinating cultural display on the day have started working for the show while a giant banner with the Chief Minister’s photo will be put up on stage during the felicitation.

Apart from the hectic preparation on the part of the people under the aegis of Kuki Inpi and CSOs Kangpokpi, the district administration including department officials have also begun official preparation for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Kuki Inpi and CSOs Kangpokpi have already started distributing official invitation cards since the past week while urging the people to abstain from organizing other functions and programmes.

It also appealed to the student communities and educational institutions within Kangpokpi district to involve themselves in the event while urging all business establishments to participate in the event and be a part in making it memorable and a grand success.

