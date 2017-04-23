MLA Joykisan dares BJP over FA

IMPHAL, Apr 22: Asking as to why Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not been responding to the call of NSCN (IM) that the outfit is willing to come to the mainstream and promote peaceful coexistence, MLA of Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency Kh Joykisan claimed that NSCN (IM) has realised lately that the Government of India has been using them as a tool.

He was addressing the diamond jubilee celebration of Namthanlong Youth Club, Thangmeiband held today at the club premises.

Speaking as chief guest, Congress MLA Joykisan questioned reasons behind the failure of Government of India to bring NSCN (IM) which has been waging an revolutionary movement for the last 70 years to the National mainstream even after National president of BJP Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to the State assured that the Framework Agreement signed between GoI and NSCN (IM) does not threaten interests of the State.

Even Chief Minister of Nagaland approved the agreement knowing that it does not impinge upon the territorial boundary and integrity of the State, he said, alleging that BJP is the only group which is opposing the agreement.

Accusing BJP of using underground outfits in election times just to achieve their political objectives thereby creating division amongst the people of the hills and valley, Joykisan dared BJP leaders to declare the day and date when the stalemate over the Framework Agreement will be resolved if they refute the accusation.

He contended that both the Central Government and BJP leaders in the State cannot give a fitting response to the challenge as they have been using NSCN (IM) since a long time only to fulfill their motives.

The MLA asserted that there is a need for the people to stand united against such irresponsible political party and organisations. He went on to observe that younger generation should try to understand the prevailing situation and core issues pertaining to the State as the future lies with them.

He exhorted the youths to contribute their parts toward overall growth and development of the State.

He also appealed to volunteers of the club to give more emphasis on education as it is the only tool which can eradicate all the evils from the society.

As a part of the celebration, MLA Joykisan released a souvenir. Today’s function was also attended by president of Namthanlong Youth Club Abunglaona Dangmei and SP of State Vigilance Commission Gonglian Paumei.

Source: The Sangai Express