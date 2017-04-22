Poll petitions filed against 6 sitting MLAs

IMPHAL, Apr 21: Six different election petitions have been filed against six MLAs of 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly in the High Court of Manipur charging them with violation of the provisions of Representative of People’s Act, 1951 while submitting their nomination papers and other relevant documents for the recently concluded State Assembly election.

The election petitions were filed by five BJP candidates against five sitting Congress MLAs and one Congress candidate against sitting MLA of Moirang Assembly Constituency.

The petitions were filed by BJP candidate from Kakching AC M Rameshwar against sitting Congress MLA Y Surchandra, BJP candidate from Sagolband AC Kh Loken against sitting Congress MLA RK Imo, BJP candidate from Wangkhei AC Y Erabot against sitting Congress MLA O Henry, BJP candidate from Andro AC Dr Nimaichand Luwang against MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar, BJP candidate from Khundrakpam AC Th Mohendro against former Speaker and sitting Congress MLA Th Lokeshore and Congress candidate from Moirang AC M Prithviraj against sitting BJP MLA P Saratchandra.

According to sources, the petitions filed in the Court are under the possession of Administration and are waiting approval from the Court.

As per the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI), any petition against the winning candidates shall be accepted by any Court within 45 days after declaration of the election results.

A few more election petition might be filed in the Court in a short period of time, the sources said.

Source: The Sangai Express