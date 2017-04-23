Think globally, act locally: Shyamkr

Imphal, Apr 22:The State-level ‘World Earth Day’ observance was held today at Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Palace Compound, Imphal, on the theme ‘Environmental and Climate Literacy’ under the aegis of the Directorate of Environment.

Speaking as the chief guest, Minister of Forests and Environment, Horticulture & Soil Conservation, MAHUD and Town Planning, Th Shyamkumar said that there is a collective need to think globally and act locally to protect environment adding that there is a need for a joint effort to protect the environment starting from the school level.

Shyamkumar also said that, students can plant saplings at their respective schools, residences and in their localities together with their elders.

He pointed out that in Government schools of Andro A/C, environmental protection is taken up from early stage and expressed hope that if, environmental protection is started from the school level then the initiative can be taken up simultaneously at regional, national and global levels.

Minister Shyamkumar said that the past generations were protecting the planet and now the time has come for the present generation to protect it for future generations.

He further said that, modernisation has had an ad- verse impact on the environment. “Diminishing green- eries in the hills, disappearance of lakes and birds are signs of environmental degradation. “Our State is abundant with natural resources but human greed has caused ecological imbalance resulting in natural calamities and global warming”, he added. The Minister informed the gathering that, the concerned departments are discussing water conservation and environmental protection initiatives at various locations in the State, including Tamenglong, Ukhrul, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Dzuko Valley, Kwatha village and Moreh.

He also assured that appropriate actions would be taken up in the coming months. Parliamentary Secretary (Home) L Sushindro, said that progenitors of the land were worshipping nature from time immemorial and knew the importance of protecting the environment and living harmoniously with the nature. He said that, vanishing wetlands have resulted in drastic climate change in Manipur and expressed hope that, the Government will form a policy to conserve wetlands.

Planning and Development Authority (PDA) Chairman T Robindro Singh spoke on ozone layer depletion and its negative impact on humans and the environment.

Speaking on the importance of planting trees across the globe, Robindro said that, if people cut one tree, then 10 saplings should be planted. Speaking as a resource person, G Tomba Sharma, retd Principal, DM College of Science, said that observance of Earth Day is aimed encouraging people across the world to be more environment-friendly. The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970 in the USA at the initiative of former US Senator Gaylord Nelson.

The event began to be observed globally from 1990 onwards, he added. The Directorate of Environment distributed free indigenous plant saplings at the function. Around 500 students and teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Andro, Wangkhei Model School, Mega Manipur School, Yaralpat and Environmental Science Department, DM College of Science took part in the observance along with officials of the Directorate of Environment, including Director, Dr M Homeshwor Singh.

Source: The Sangai Express