Anti corruption cell All are equal before the law : CM

IMPHAL, Jun 25: Chief Minister N Biren has assured that politicians and the public are same in the eyes of the law and stringent action would be taken up against anyone who commits a crime or breaks the law.

He made the statement at the release function of a booklet on achievements of the Anti Corruption Cell in its first 100 days, held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Speaking at the event, Biren said that even politicians would be punished if they break the law but there has to be ample proof for the law to mete out justice.

He pointed out that the Anti Corruption Cell, which was formed after a Cabinet decision on May 24, received 512 complaints and its website received 52 complaints out of which 203 cases have been transferred to the Departments concerned to carry out proper investigation.

Biren conveyed that the Departments concerned have notified about proper action taken up against 105 cases and added that the action taken report provided by the Departments were being scrutinised again by a special screening committee chaired by the Chief Secretary.

Stating that 71 cases have been disposed after necessary works by the screening committee, N Biren said that some of the actions taken up include suspension of involved officials, launching of Departmental enquiries and releasing of the pending OBC scholarships.

Biren stressed that the booklets released today which contains the detailed achievement of the Anti Corruption Cell shows the transparency of the present State Government and its drive to eliminate corruption from the State.

He also assured to strengthen the State Vigilance Commission at the earliest.

Replying to a query about the National Sports University, the Chief Minister said that the work has lagged behind due to weather condition and assured that the State Government will take up necessary measures to ensure that the Prime Minister, even if he fails to come to Imphal personally, will be able to at least lay the foundation stone through some alternative means within July 10 and 15.

N Biren also released information brochures of economics, statistics and corporation in the event which was attended by Ministers, MLAs, Parliamentary Secretaries, Chief Secretary and various officials.

He also wished that the auspicious occasion of Rathyatra bring peace and prosperity to the State.

Source: The Sangai Express