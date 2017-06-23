BRICS Games medalists call on YAS Minister

Imphal, June 22 2017: Congratulating the medalists for bringing laurels to the State in particular and the country in general in the 2017 BRICS Games, YAS Minister Letpao Haokip assured them to look into the welfare of the players as well as the coach .

Amongst others, Gyandash Singh Mayanglambam won Gold in men’s all-round competition of Tajiquan and Taijijan while Toshibala Ngangom Ayapana won Silver Medal in the women’s all-round competition of Changquan, Daoshu and Gunshu.

Sanatombi Chanu Leimapokpam won Bronze in the women’s all-round competition of Tajiquan and Taijijan, while another player from the State, Kh Bidyashori Chanu won Silver in the same category .

Three players from the State – M Gyandash, Toshibala Ngangom Ayapana and Sanatombi Chanu along with senior Wushu Taolu Coach Sachidananda Mayanglambam called on the State Youth Affairs and Sports Minister soon after they landed at the Imphal International Airport today .

The Minister assured them to look into the issues raised by the players at the earliest.

The medal winners also handed a representation to the Minister.

Source: The Sangai Express