IMPHAL, Jun 28: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Sorokhaibam Achouba who has been working as a cashier at the Account Section of Manipur University at Langthabal Mantrikhong this morning.

The CBI team raided the house of S Achouba since 5 am on the suspicion that his properties are not proportionate to his known sources of income.

As they had no inkling that the CBI team would knock their door, Cashier Achouba and his family members were doing their daily chores as usual.

As soon as they reached Achouba’s courtyard, they identified themselves and rushed inside the house.

Then they called family members of Achouba and asked them to open all suspected closets/lockers.

Even though the CBI team made a thorough search for all jewellery items and cash, it could not be ascertained how much cash and jewellery items were found as no media persons were allowed to enter the house. Nonetheless, it has been reported that the CBI team impounded some cash and jewellery items.

At around 10 am, the CBI team took away Achouba to Manipur University and searched the university’s Account Section for documents related to financial matters.

The CBI team seized a number of documents related to financial matters from the Account Section.

It is said that documents related to properties/assets worth around Rs 30 lakh were seized by the team.

