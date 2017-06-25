CM Biren vows not to indulge in favouritism

IMPHAL: The long cherished dream of the state police department to have a separate SP (traffic) and a full-fledged cyber-crime unit, which are also part of the N Biren government’s 100 days programme, have been fulfilled Saturday.

In sync with state cabinet’s approval of 57 works to be completed within 100 days, the government issued an order to establish the Traffic Police Control Wing headed by an SP on June 20 and chief minister N Biren inaugurated its office at City police station here Saturday.

A full-fledged Cyber Crime unit of the state police department was also inaugurated as well by the chief minister at CID headquarters. Furthermore, the CM officially launched community policing, also enlisted among the 100 days programme, at the Banquet hall of 1st Bn Manipur Rifles.

Speaking at the inauguration function of community policing, N Biren said that he would never indulge in any form of favouritism in appointment or transfer and posting of government employees and also vowed not to exert political pressure to any official in this regard.

Stating that the BJP-led government had accomplished many significant tasks within 100 days of assuming power in the state, Biren said that many projects and schemes which had been completed within this stipulated time would be announced by June 30.

Expressing serious concern over ever increasing instances of mob justice in the state, he asked the police department to take up necessary steps to check it and also directed the police to expedite the process of investigation and framing of chargesheet in cases relating to heinous crimes.

Maintaining that prompt action is required in containing cyber-crimes as well, the chief minister opined that uploading communal, insulting and vulgar posts must be dealt with fast before it leads to any unwanted incidents.

Biren also appealed to police officers and personnel to work with dedication in effectively dealing with cyber-related crimes.Furthermore, he asked officers concerned to take prompt action and intervene even in minor incident involving different communities without waiting for report.

“This will not only bridge the gap between police and public but also restore trust on police apart from preventing communal clashes,” he added.

The chief minister went on to state that increase in traffic volume in Imphal city and district headquarters had led to traffic congestion and increase in road mishaps. In order to check unwanted events, the government decided to have a separate SP for traffic with its own office, he said, adding that main cause of road accidents in the state include lack of awareness among public on traffic rules and violation of road rules.

Works minister, Th Biswajit, who also attended the function, said that the new BJP-led government under the leadership of N Biren Singh started translating the promises made before the state assembly election into action. The government is glad to receive complaints and information regarding public grievances through social net-working sites, he said, while adding that now is the right time to launch community policing in the state.

The function was also attended by health minister L Jayantakumar, CAF & PD minister Karam Shyam, tribal and hill areas development minister N Kayisii, parliamentary secretaries L Susindro, L Rameshwor, Dr Sapam Ranjan, N Indrajit and K Robindro, additional chief secretary (Home) Dr J Suresh Babu and advisor to CM Rajat Sethi as presidium members.

Parliamentary secretaries Khashim Vashum, K Leishiyo and Awangbou Newmai, top police officers and community leaders were also present on the occasion.

Source: The People’s Chronicle