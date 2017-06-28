CM fetes scientist

Imphal, Jun 27 (DIPR): “The people of the State are endowed with enormous talent and knowledge. If we are given an opportunity to showcase our skills and talents then no one can compete with us in the entire world,” said Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the felicitation programme of Manipuri Scientist Guneshwar Thangjam held at the CM Secretariat yesterday.

Felicitating Guneshwar Thangjam for his scientific contributions, N Biren said that it is the moment of pride and joy for the people of the State that the unique thinking and hard work of Guneshwar are being admired by the entire world.

Guneshwar Thangjam has brought laurels not only for the State but also for the country by getting an asteroid named in his own name ‘Thangjam Asteroid’ this year, he added.

The Chief Minister requested Guneshswar Thangjam to organise seminars and workshop so that he could share his experience, knowledge and ideas among the students of the State.

He further assured that the State government would extend every possible help to Guneshwar for his studies and research in future. Speaking at the occasion, Guneshwar Thangjam said that as a token of recognition for his scientific contribution, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) in a conference “Asteroids, Planets and Meteors, 2017” held in South America named the asteroid in his name ‘Thangjam Asteroid’. Chief Minister N Biren also handed over Rs 50,000 as financial assistance and as motivation to Guneshwar Thangjam. The felicitation programme was attended by Minister for Forest and Environment Th. Shyamkumar and Addl. Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu.

Guneshwar Thangjam, an alumnus of CC Higher Secondary School is presently a Post-Doctoral Researcher at Department of Planets and Comets, Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research, Gottingen, Germany. He is a resident of Poiroukhongjin, Yairipok, Thoubal.

Source: The Sangai Express