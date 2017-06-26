Diabetes Detection – Free Medical Camp” held at the Community Centre, former Bishnupur Municipality Council complex

BISHNUPUR, JUNE 25: Around 100 residents of Greater Bishnupur received the benefits of a “Diabetes Detection – Free Medical Camp” at the Community Centre, former Bishnupur Municipality Council complex on Sunday, the 25th of June. The health camp was organised by Citizens Development Forum, (CDF) Bishnupur in collaboration with volunteer doctors from Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.

The medical camp began around 9 am and ended at 1 pm afternoon. Jhose who received medical attention include minors, adults and the aged. During the health camp the beneficiaries were not only examined but also given free medicines depending on requirements.

The medical practitioners who volunteered for the heath camp include Dr Memory, Senior Resident (RIMS), Dr Meenakshi, Senior Resident (RIMS), Dr Kaneez Fatmah, Junior Resident (JNIMS), Dr Princy, Medical Officer (NRHM) and Mr Arambam Nilachandra Singh, Lupin Company Diabetic Care.

Career Counselling:

It may be recalled that on June 21, students of Greater Bishnupur were for the first time introduced to John L. Holland’s SDS (Self-Directed-Search) for self assessment with regard to finding ways and means to discover their chosen professions and careers in future. This was part of an interactive session “Correct Decision Making for Career” organised by the Citizens Development Forum, (CDF) Bishnupur for the standard X, XI, XII students.

The resource-person for the interactive session was Oinam Anuradha, a professional career counsellor under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. During the three part sessions, Anuradha gave a brief talk of what is career counselling and explained as to why students need counselling using the latest available methods and parameters. The session which was well attended by around 200 students from Loyala School, Bishnupur, Modern Higher Secondary School, TG English School and others.

During the session, the students underwent self-assessment using the SDS method and their own results were discussed in brief. While giving valuable advice for opting a successful career in future, the resource-person stressed on the need to “discover the self first” and assessing one’s own strength and weaknesses.

