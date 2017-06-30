Govt moots cotton plantation at Jiri, Moreh

Imphal, June 29 2017: With a view to ensure abundant availability of cotton to the weavers of Manipur, the State Government has started due preparations for cotton plantation at Jiribam and Moreh .

This was stated by Commerce and Industry Minister Thongam Biswajit during the launching function of Handloom and Handicrafts Delivery Scheme under 100 days programme of the Government held today at Manipur Film Development Society, Palace Gate here .

The launching function was jointly organised by Department of Textiles, Commerce Industry and Directorate of Handloom and Textiles .

Biswajit asserted that there are 2.04 lakh weavers and 1.9 lakh loom owners in the State, which is the highest concentration in the country.

“As our handloom and handicrafts product showcase our culture and tradition, we need to promote and preserve our weavers and artisans”, he stated .

The Minister stated that keeping in mind the welfare of weavers and artisans, home delivery of raw materials for handloom and handicrafts has been launched.

The scheme aims to enhance the income and productivity of weavers .

As the department is going to deliver raw materials at their doorstep, the weavers and artisans will be able to save their time and money, he said adding that at the same time the Government will also buy their finished products .

Altogether 1612 weavers and artisans have been registered under this scheme.

Weavers, who are yet to register themselves, can still register their names by providing their contact number and Aadhar cards .

As a part of the function, solar home lighting systems were also distributed to weavers .

Th Biswajit said that they are distributing solar lamps for weavers under the funding of Ministry of Energy and Renewable Resources with an aim to enhance their profit and reduce their expenditure.

For the first phase, 7078 beneficiaries will receive solar lamps.

The main target of Commerce and Industry Department is to generate employment for 25000 youths .

The Minister said that paper work is almost finished for reviving the Loitang Khunou Spinning Mill .

It is the only spinning mill in the entire North East for cotton yarning, he said adding that as a pilot project, cotton plantation will be undertaken at Moreh and Jiribam .

He further exuded confidence that the State would be able to export cotton and synthetic yarns by 2020 .

“However, we need determination and hard work of all concerned to achieve this”, he asserted .

Lauding the department on their achievement, Biswajit said that the department’s achievement during the 100-days programme is very unique but there are still a lot more to achieve .

“We need to explore our State more and promote tourism, sports, handicrafts and handloom, push our medical industry further.

This will go a long way in improving our economy”, the Minister added.

The Minister also warned of stern action against anyone found involved in any irregularities during the process of awarding PMEGP loan.

Officials found taking bribe will be strongly dealt with, while the names of those applications of bribe givers will be cancelled .

Chairman of Manipur Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, S Rajen Singh, Parliamentary Secretary (Finance) Thokchom Satyabrata, Parliamentary Secretary (MAHUD) N Indrajit Singh, officials of Textiles, Commerce & Industry Department, Handloom & Textiles, weavers and artisans also attended the function.

Source: The Sangai Express