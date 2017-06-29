Home Guard personnel warn of launching hunger strike

IMPHAL, Jun 28: Home Guard personnel under the auspices of Manipur Home Guard Employees’ Welfare Association have warned of launching hunger strike if their demands for hike of duty allowance and setting up of a separate division for women Home Guard personnel are not met within July 5.

President of Home Guard Employees’ Welfare Association, Imphal Y Mangi said there are about 21048 Home Guard personnel in the State. The personnel have been demanding hike of duty allowance entitled to them since long time back.

It is very unfortunate that the previous Govt and the present Govt at the State sidelined the demand even as an order issued by the Supreme Court in 2015 had directed for increase in duty allowance of Home Guard personnel, he said.

As such, the Home Guard personnel would launch a hunger strike if the demand for increment of duty allowance and creation of a separate division for women personnel is not fulfilled by July 5, he added.

It may be mentioned that Police yesterday resorted to triggering a mock bomb to thwart Home Guard personnel’s attempt to storm CM Bungalow demanding hike in duty allowance. Home Guard personnel staged a march toward CM’s Bungalow from their Lamphelpat office. However, police stopped them atop the BT Flyover after a brief tussle. Police resorted to using mock bomb to prevent the Home Guard personnel from moving further. Later, five of the agitating Home Guard personnel were taken in a Gypsy to meet the CM.

