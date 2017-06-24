JNIMS starts free dialysis for poor patients

IMPHAL: In sync with chief minister N Biren’s announcement made on June 20, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) has started giving free dialysis to patients belonging to below poverty line family.

Director of the state run medical institute, however, has appealed to patients to bear with inconveniences currently faced in implementing the chief minister’s commitment mainly due to infrastructure lacunae and shortage of manpower.

JNIMS director Deben Laishram chaired a meeting of doctors at the conference hall of administrative and faculty block of JNIMS Friday and discussed the matter.

After the meeting, Deben Laishram told media that chief minister N Biren made an announcement on June 20 about extending free dialysis facility at JNIMS. Patients belonging to BPL families would be beneficiaries of the scheme apart from those certified by deputy commissioners as BPL families. Patients belonging to BPL families but are yet to get cards can also avail the facility, provided the DC concerned certified them, he added.

Since the day CM made the announcement, six patients have availed free dialysis facility but JNIMS is able to perform dialysis for 6-8 patients in a day, the JNIMS director said, while adding that it takes around four hours for a dialysis process.

Appealing to patients to bear with inconveniences likely to be faced due to lack of infrastructure and manpower, the JNIMS director said that doctors of the medical institute felt sympathy for the patients and government authorities are making efforts to ease the problem at the earliest.

The director also informed that the Generic pharmacy opened by the CM recently is running successfully on the ground floor of OPD block. The pharmacy is able to provide 250 out of 750 generic medicines announced by the government and authorities are making sincere effort to fulfill demands of the patients.

He also informed that the government has been urged to construct a water treatment plant exclusively for the institute to ameliorate the problem of shortage of water.

Meanwhile, a new system of issuing entry pass to every vehicle entering the JNIMS campus has begun to check vehicle theft. As per the new system, security detailed at entry gates will provide a pass while entering the JNIMS campus and the same pass should be handed over to security personnel when the vehicle leaves the campus.

Source: The People’s Chronicle