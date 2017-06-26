MAHUD celebrates 100 days in office

Imphal, June 25 2017: As a part of the celebration of the State Government’ s 100 days completion in the office today , Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development (MAHUD) celebrated “MAHUD in 100 Days” at Khwairamband Ima Keithel.

A booklet was also released at the function organised by the Manipur Urban Development Agency (MUDA) and Imphal Municipal Corporation.

Speaking as the Chief Guest of the function, Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Karam Shyam, appreciated MAHUD Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar for his different working style.

Describing Shyamkumar as one of the most courageous elective member , Karam Shyam said, MAHUD Minister needs encouragement for the works taken up by him.

Karam Shyam also stressed on the need to bring all round development in the State.

He said, the citizens must inculcate civic sense & duties in life and respect human resource to bring overall development.

If all the people in the world take their responsibilities collectively then there could be progress in the human civilization, the Minister added.

MAHUD Minister Shri Th.Shyamkumar , speaking as the President of the function stressed on the need to keep Imphal city need and clean, including Ima Keithel.

He described Ima Keithel as the face of the State as it is one of the unique markets run by women in the world.

Shyamkumar appreciated the work taken up by the IMC and other agencies.

He also stressed on the need for introducing stricter traffic rules and regulations in the State to stop noise pollution.

He further appealed to the public to corporate with the IMC to keep the city neat and clean.

N Indrajit Singh, Parliamentary Secretary (MAHUD); Dr. JSuresh Babu, Additional Chief Secretary; N.Gitkumar , MAHUD Director; L.Lokeshwor , IMC Mayor; M.Ashinikumar , Vice Chairman MIDA; officials of MAHUD; IMC corporators & officials; women vendors of the Khwairamband Keithel attended the function.

MAHUD implemented two programmes under the 57 schemes implemented by the State Cabinet in the 100 days in office.

MAHUD implemented exemption of stamp duty & registration fees/tax for the women beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Housing for All (Urban) and making the core area of Imphal city free from garbage.

With an aim to convert Imphal into a Smart City , the department also strengthened its commitment in achieving poverty alleviation, especially in towns & cities through various scheme components like Self Employment Programme (SEP), formation & bank linkage of Self Help Groups (SHGs), employment through Skills Training and Placement (EST&P) under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) .

