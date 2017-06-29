Nefis To Hold All India Protest Demanding Removal Of Army Camp From Manipur University Campus!

NEFIS strongly condemns the continued presence of Assam Rifles Camp in Manipur University campus. It should be known that NEFIS has continuously decried the military presence in Manipur University and in 2015 it has organized an extensive signature campaign against “campus militarization” and submitted it to President of India.

Renewing its struggle for de-militarization of Manipur University campus, NEFIS has given an All India Protest Call for 29th June. Its different state units will hold protest demonstrations in different centers like Delhi, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, and Gwalior.

NEFIS Manipur Unit in coordination with Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) will be organizing protest demonstration outside Assam Rifles Office Gate at Manipur University. Following is the schedule of the programme in Manipur:

DATE: 29 TH JUNE (THURSDAY)

TIME: 1:30 PM

VENUE: COFFEE CORNER AT MANIPUR UNIVERSITY

We request your news agency to send a correspondent and camera person to cover the event.

This Press Release was sent by Rigal Chongtham, who is the member of North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS)