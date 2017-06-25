Teachers to continue strike despite Govt assurance

IMPHAL: Teachers who are on the indefinite hunger strike have made it known that the agitation launched by All Manipur Elementary Teachers’ Association (AMESTA) in pursuit of their demand for immediate regularisation of 1786 requisite qualification scale and 175 downgraded graduate teachers and the payment of their ten month’s pending salaries will go on until the government provides them a copy of the order fulfilling all their demands.

Four teachers who are continuing the second phase of the indefinite hunger strike, which was launched near the office of ZEO Zone 1, at Khoyathong on June 21, told this daily that office bearers of AMESTA held talks with the government regarding its demands on Saturday.

There is a report of the government conceding the teachers’ demands, but the hunger strike will continue until the government provides a copy of its order to the association, they said.

Among the four teachers carrying out the hunger strike, Thokchom Apombi, a teacher of Phoijing Chingmang Primary School, had to be admitted to RIMS hospital for undergoing a health check up as her condition deteriorated. Following the check up, she continued the indefinite hunger strike with her compatriots.

Source: The People’s Chronicle