UJALA Scheme launched by Hon’ble Minister of Power Shri Thongam Biswajit Singh

Consumers to get 9W LED bulb at Rs. 70/-, and tube lights for Rs. 230/- from designated kiosks at MSPDCL sub-divisional offices

EESL plans to distribute 10 Lakh LED bulbs and 2 lakh LED tube lights in state

Imphal, June 28, 2017: Hon’ble Minister of Power Thongam Biswajit Singh launched the Government of India’s flagship Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDs and Appliances for all (UJALA)programme in Manipur today. Under the UJALA scheme in the state, consumers can buy high quality 9W LED bulbs at Rs. 70/-and 20W LED tube lights at Rs. 230/- respectively.

The scheme is being implemented by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a JV under the administration of Ministry of Power, Government of India, and Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) shall provide logistical support for smooth functioning of the scheme in the state.In the first phase, the distribution shall take place from four sub-divisions of MSPDCL which will be extended to rest of the sub-divisions soon.

In Manipur, EESL plans to distribute over 10lakh LED bulbs and 2 lakh LED tube lights. The state would be able to make annual energy savings of 14crore kWh. It is estimated that the annual savings in consumer electricity bills would be more than Rs.55 crores by adopting these appliances. The use of UJALA appliances will also result in reduction of 30MW of peak demand, as well as an annual reduction of CO2 emission by1,12,000 tonnes. In its first phase EESL along with MSPDCL will distribute 80,000 LED Bulbs and 20,000 Tube lights.

Speaking at the occasion, Thongam Biswajit Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Power, Government of Manipur said, “The government of Manipur takes pride in partnering with EESL to welcome the UJALA scheme in the state. The scheme shall help the state’s consumers to save energy and costs, while also benefitting the environment by reducing emission of greenhouse gases. I urge all the citizens of the state to come out in large numbers to make Manipur energy efficient by availing the benefits that these appliances provide.”

Each household in the state is eligible for purchase of six 9W LED bulbs and two 20W LED tube lights, which can be purchased upon providing a government recognized photo ID proof along with the electricity bill. These appliances will be available at four sub-divisions of MSPDCL in the first phase and shall be listed under the UJALA Dashboard www.ujala.gov.in. By clicking on ‘Manipur’ or by downloading the UJALA app, the consumer will be able to locate the nearest distribution centre in their city to buy energy efficient appliances.

EESL advisesall consumers not to pay anything above Rs 70/- for the LED bulb. If consumers notice or come across anyone demanding higher prices than the stated price, they should immediately report such cases at “Register your complaint” section on UJALA dashboard www.ujala.gov.in, or on EESL social media handles – for Twitter @EESL_India and for Facebook @EESLIndia. They can also contact the all India helpline number1800 180 3580 or mail at [email protected].

The LED bulbs and LED tubelights provided under the UJALA scheme are of superior quality and come with a three-year free replacement warranty. The LED bulbs have a lifetime of 25,000 hours and consume only one-tenth of the energy used by ordinary bulbs to provide better light output. Moreover, the 20W LED tube lights are 50 percent more energy efficient than the conventional 40 W tube lights.

During the distribution phase, replacement of faulty appliances, if any, can be done through any of the distribution counters that would be operating within the state.

The UJALA scheme was launched by the Government of India on January 5, 2015 with a target of replacing 77 crore inefficient bulbs with Energy Efficient LED Bulbs. Currently, over 24.2 crore LED bulbs, 25.1 lakh tube lights and 9 lakh fans have already been distributed across 27 states. This has led to annual energy savings of more than 3,166 crore kWh and resulting in avoidance of over 6,370 MW of peak demand. The estimated cumulative cost reduction in bills of consumers, per year is INR 12,652 crores and has also helped in reduction of 2.56 crore tonnes of CO2 per annum.

