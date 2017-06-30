VC of UNLF’s CC passes away, outfit pays tributes

Imphal, June 29 2017: The proscribed UNLF has condoled the demise of its Central Committee Vice Chairman Sir Ayekpam Wangpa alias Tomba alias Tona who expired at around 5.30 am of June 28 .

A statement issued by the outfit’s Central Committee conveyed that all the cadres, officers, non-commissioned officers and combatants of the party gave last salute to the late leader and shared solidarity with the bereaved family .

Addressing the demised leader as Sir, UNLF said that Wangpa was born in a poor peasant family on November 11, 1956.He was the youngest of two siblings born to late Ayekpam Gourachand and late Ayekpam (O) Chaobi of Tera Urak (present address: Naoremthong Laishram Leirak), said the outfit .

He toured different hill and remote areas and gained first hand experience of the struggles of peasants and workers.

Staying at a place called Ishingthingbi near Konaitong, Heirok which is dreaded by many, Wangpa groomed himself to be a future revolutionary fighter, said the outfit .

He joined UNLF in 1975 and was also a member of the 11-member goodwill team which went to NSCN Council headquarters, known as United Base Area in Eastern Nagaland in 1981.

He stayed there for many years together with the common mass and explored ways and means for a common revolutionary struggle for all oppressed people of the region .

Before coming back to Manipur, he went to Kachinland in 1985.He fell in the hands of adversary forces in 1986 and was imprisoned .

After coming out from jail, he was assigned the post of CHQs secretary in 1989 and he again went to Eastern Nagaland.

Later in 1991, Wangpa became the Chief of Army Staff of the Manipur People’s Army (MPA) and Associate Member of the Central Committee, added the statement .

As COAS, Wangpa worked at his best level to groom MPA as a modern military force of high calibre .

He also took a pivotal role in checking Naga-Kuki clash which broke out in early 1990s at the instigation of adversary forces and protect innocent villagers even though the MPA was not well equipped then .

Wangpa also translated into Manipuri a book on ancient Chinese ruler and war strategist Zhuge Liang, it conveyed .

He also translated into Manipuri the Red Book, used as a pocket book by Mao-Tse Tung’s Red Army comrades.

These books have now become priceless assets of UNLF/MPA .

Since Wangpa took over the post of COAS, many MPA task forces and battalions were set up in both the hills and valley of Manipur.

Subsequently, UNLF/MPA was able to launch fierce offensive against Indian military forces, added the outfit .

The revolutionary leader was arrested by adversary forces in November 1995 from Kangmong and imprisoned under NSA .

He resumed his revolutionary activities soon after his release from jail in 1997 .

After the party’s general assembly held in 2004, Wangpa took over the post of Central Committee Vice Chairman and he retired from the post of COAS .

Apart from being quite good at painting, Wangpa had a penchant for music/songs and he wrote more than 200 lyrics, mostly on the theme of patriotism .

MPA’s song Eikhoi Laanmee Laanmeeni, Manipur Meeyamgi Laanmeeni was penned by him.

And this song still continues to inspire MPA combatants, it conveyed .

He led a humble life, ideal for all revolutionaries.

His will power, determination, perseverance and compassion will remain ideal characters of all revolutionaries .

His consistent advice was, “Work hard as a revolutionary and be frugal when it comes to expenses” .

Saying that the demise of Wangpa would be an irreparable loss to the UNLF, the outfit prayed that the departed soul may rest in peace.

