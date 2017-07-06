15,000 hectares inundated in IE

Imphal, July 05 2017: While around 15,000 hectares of paddy fields have been inundated and around 9200 households have been affected by flood in Imphal East district .

On the other hand, Imphal East district administration has been distributing rice, dal, cooking oil, common salt and other relief materials to the flood affected people at 90 different places.

With the number of flood affected people increasing day by day, the district administration has geared up to face the challenges apart from opening medical camps, informed Imphal East DC Th Chitra Devi .

Speaking to media persons at her temporary office at Porompat this evening, Chitra, quoting reports collected from different departments, said that 14,985 hectares of paddy fields, 122 hectares of fish farms and 14.35 hectares of horticulture farms have been inundated .

Moreover, 45 schools of Imphal East district have been flooded.

But there is no report of any casualty .

As the situation remains quite grim at Kharasom under Sawombung sub-division, the extent of damages done to paddy fields could not be ascertained, said the DC .

She said that this year’s flood is quite extensive and most parts of Imphal East district have been affected.

With the water levels of most rivers rising continuously, not only paddy fields but homesteads too have been flooded .

The situation is also grim at Kongba Irong and Ucheckon Moriba where the bank of Kongba River breached.

Necessary materials to fight flood are being provided to people where river banks breached in coordination with all relevant departments .

As of now, each flood affected household is being provided 5 Kgs of rice, one Kg of dal, 0.5 Kg of common salt and 200 ml of cooking oil in a day, Chitra said .

So far, 23 relief camps have been opened and relief materials are being distributed by SDOs concerned with the help of local clubs .

On behalf of the district administration, the DC conveyed gratitude to all the Ministers, MLAs and other people who have been providing relief materials to the flood victims .

Meanwhile, the Imphal East CMO has opened medical camps at Sawombung and Keirao Bitra.

The Medical Directorate has also opened many mobile medical camps while PHED has been distributing drinking water at different places .

Confiding that relief materials could not be sent to some flood affected areas immediately due to difficult flood situation, the DC called upon all the people to tackle the calamity collectively.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the flood situation has worsened in many areas of Imphal East district .

Huge volume of water gushing out from the breached portion of Kongba River at Kongba Irong has flooded Pebiya Pandit Leikai, Torban Kshetri Leikai and Akampat apart from Bashikhong, Khongman and Uchekon which have been already inundated .

The flood water is now flowing over Singjamei-Kongba road and many areas located to the North of the road have been affected .

It is feared that the whole area lying between western bank of Kongba River and eastern bank of Imphal River may be affected by the flood .

All the efforts to restore the breached portion of Kongba River bank remain unsuccessful till date.

The portion breached in the wee hours of July 2 .

Khongman Yubraj Palli Road and Khongman Atom Leirak are under deluge.

Source: The Sangai Express