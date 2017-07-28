28 convicted in mob justice get 2 yrs RI

Imphal, July 26 2017: Altogether 28 persons convicted of assaulting members of a family and burning down properties of the house in 1997 have been sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000 each by District & Sessions Judge, Imphal West Maibam Manojkumar Singh.

The sentence hearing of the case was conducted in an open Court today.

The 28 persons including 19 women were convicted in the case under Sections 152 and 353 of IPC.

The final argument hearing of the case was held on July 20 last.

During the sentence hearing of the case, Assistant Public Prosecutor of the State submitted before the Court that the convicted persons prevented personnel of Lamsang police station and fire servicemen from entering the house and burned down properties of the house.

He stated that the act committed by the convicts is a serious offence and prayed for granting maximum sentence of three years rigorous imprisonment.

On the other hand, defence counsel contended that the convicts are first time offenders and have never been prosecuted under any law for the time being in force nor convicted previously.

He stated that the convicts have faced trial of the case for seven years and suffered mental agony and nine amongst them are the sole earning persons of their respective families while the remaining 19 women are all married women having children.

He then prayed for release of the convicts on probation under Section 360 of CrPC read with Section 4 of Probation of Offender Act.

After going through all the submissions from both the sides, the Court sentenced all of them to two years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000 each.

Source: The Sangai Express