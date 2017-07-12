800 litres of local liquor seized

Imphal, July 11 2017: Imphal East police seized around 800 litres of local liquor, which were being transported from Andro in two Maruti vans, at Ayangpalli crossing under Porompat police station today morning.

According to a reliable source, as a part of the district police’s intensified drive against drug and alcohol in Imphal East district under the instruction of Imphal East SP, K Kabib, a team of Imphal East district police under the supervision of Additional SP W Kasar and under the command of DSP (CAR) M Roni, assisted by OC Narcotic Cell Inspector P John along with personnel of Narcotic Cell Imphal East while conducting frisking and checking at Ayangpalli crossing stopped and detained two Maruti vans bearing registration numbers MN01-G-3556 and MN01-G-9365 carrying a huge quantity of local liquor.

During preliminary interrogation, the drivers of the Maruti vans were identified as S Sanjit (40) s/o S Khomei Singh of Wangkhem Mamang Leikai and P Ranjit (40) s/o (L) Dharma of Andro Khunou.

A total of 800 litres of local liquor worth around Rs 80 thousand were seized from the two vans and handed over to the Excise Department Imphal East through OC Porompat Chandrakumar for taking up necessary legal action.

Source: The Sangai Express