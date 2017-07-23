After Zeliang trust vote, NPF expels 19 MLAs from party, suspends 10 others

Kohima, July 22 2017: The political upheaval continues in Nagaland.

After Chief Minister TR Zeliang won vote of confidence on the floor yesterday, the Naga People’s Front has expelled 19 of its MLAs and suspended 10 others .

These MLAs had demanded resignation of the NPF president and former Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu, who failed to turn up to prove majority in the Nagaland Assembly on July 19.Following this, Liezietsu Government was dismissed .

Later, these legislators voted in favour of the motion of vote of confidence moved by Zeliang yesterday despite the NPF’s decision to vote against .

NPF crackdown after Zeliang trust vote : Things to know

The action was taken by the NPF working presidents Huskha Yepthomi and Apong Pongener following a recommendation by the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the party .

The expelled MLAs are: Noke Wangnao, Y Patton, C Kipili Sangtam, G Kaito Aye, Imkong L Imchen, Deo Nukhu, Dr Benjongliba Aier, Shetoyi, Khekaho Assumi, Naiba Konyak, Nuklutoshi, Dr Longriniken, Phowang, Er Kropol, CM Chang, S Pangnyu Phom, Tokheho Yepthomi, Merentoshi Jamir and Imtikumzuk .

Those who have been suspended are : C Apok Jamir, Pukhayi, Eshak Konyak, Tovihoto, SI Jamir, Zhaleo Rio, Namri Nchang, Neiba Kronu, Neiliesalie Nicky Kire and Neiphrezo Keditsu .

In the official statement, the DAC said that it re-examined the activities of the 19 members and found that they had directly violated the constitution of the NPF by demanding the resignation of the NPF president without any basis.

They also violated the party constitution by defying the whip on the floor of the House, the DAC said .

The DAC said that the MLAs were expelled after the party came to the conclusion that they were involved in anti-party activities and singularly aimed at dividing the party .

Altogether the NPF has now expelled 20 MLAs including TR Zeliang, the Chief Minister of Nagaland.

The NPF has spared only five MLAs excluding Speaker Imtiwapang Aier who voted in favour of TR Zeliang .

In 2013 Nagaland Assembly election, the NPF had secured 45 seats in the House of 60 .

On Thursday TR Zeliang, who was reappointed as the Chief Minister of Nagaland following high drama on Wednesday, won vote of confidence today in the Assembly.

His motion for vote of confidence was supported by 47 of 59 legislators in the Nagaland Assembly .

Earlier, Zeliang moved the motion for vote of confidence in the Assembly as an MLA of the Naga People’s Front though he had been expelled from the party for six years, a spokesperson of Zeliang’s group Tokheho Yeptho said .

“As per the Tenth Schedule amendment of 2006, an elected member of any party can be declared unattached in the Assembly even though he is expelled by the party,” Yeptho, said .

Zeliang claimed that he enjoyed support of 36 NPF MLAs, seven Independent, and four BJP legislators.

This put the number in his favour at 47 in the House of 60 .

Zeliang was sworn in as the Chief Minister after Governor PB Acharya dismissed Shurhozelie Liezietsu’s Government in the wake of a rebellion in the ruling NPF.

Zeliang had engineered the rebellion.

After he was sworn in as the Chief Minister, Zeliang was asked by the Governor to prove his majority in the Assembly by July 22. Zeliang has been appointed Chief Minister for the second time .

Zeliang had to step down as Chief Minister in February in the face of massive protest against his Government after local body elections with 33 per cent reservation for women.

Source: The Sangai Express