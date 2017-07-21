AMSU warns against failure to release scholarship funds

Imphal, July 20 2017: The All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) has warned the MOBC Department of appropriate actions if it fails to release the scholarship funds of the students within 15 days .

Speaking to media persons at AMSU HQs, the union’s president Manjit Sarangthem said that AMSU will launch intense agitation if the MOBC Department fails to provide the minority and OBC students scholarship funds by August 5 .

He said that the 1st phase of the scholarship for the year 2015-16 were released only for 1991 students out of a total of 3450 students thus leaving out 1459 students .

And for the 2nd phase, the scholarship was provided to only 1625 students and 1309 were left out.

Aside from that, scholarship funds are still due for 127 students for the year 2014-15, he added, and urged the Department concerned to release the pending scholarship at the earliest and to release the scholarship funds for 2016-17 within 15 days.

Source: The Sangai Express