Another 80 arrive as 40 patients discharged

CCpur, Jul 29: Three shaktiman trucks that have been deployed by local authorities to evacuate sick villagers from the remote terrains of Henglep area arrived today carrying more than 80 patients while 40, out of the 41, who had been evacuated earlier were discharged today.

The newly evacuated patients who are from 7 peripheral villages of Henglep sub-divisional hqtrs landed at the hospital at around 5.30 pm overwhelming the hospital beds and clogged the observation room. The patients who arrived in two batches as the KKL Ambulance picked-up 6 weaker ones on the way mostly appear to be stable except for a couple of elderly men, though exhausted.

A medical team headed by the CMO and Medical Superintendent that was put in place anticipating the mass arrival immediately attended to the ailing lot and took hours to settle their admission. The sheer figure of evacuated patients has visibly sent officials scurrying for rooms to house them.

Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia along with the SDO Henglep, Chunglenmang and KIC leaders oversaw the situation till late into the night.

Initially two trucks were dispatched for the evacuation but due to the reportedly steep rise in number of cases, the district administration along with the Kuki Khanglai Lompi (KKL) – a philanthropic organisation that was in the forefront of the evacuation-requisitioned the third truck yesterday.

As authorities prepared to receive the second batch of patients today, all 41 patients who were evacuated earlier were discharged today but a woman who is in her late 30s and identified as Lhingkhochin was re-admitted in the evening as she was attacked by another bout of fever.

Briefing the discharged villagers at the KKL complex today, KIC president Daniel Gangte advised them to be stationed in the town area with any known relatives or associates until their cases are fully diagnosed and treated, as they are still in observation. He also thanked the district administration and the KKL volunteers for extending all possible assistance for the evacuation and treatment of the helpless villagers. The highest figure of a family affected by the outbreak was from Najang with 10 members of the family of Letzathang taken ill.

Test results of the blood samples collected from the patients discharged today are likely to be known tomorrow. The results will be crucial for the Health Department to zero-in on their next course of action to remedy the diseases and prevent its recurrence.

According to the SDO Henglep, there are more people at Henglep sub-divisional headquarters who are still awaiting evacuation. Details however are still murky.

Source: The Sangai Express