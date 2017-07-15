Arms smugglers held

Imphal, July 15 2017: Teams of Thoubal District police commando arrested three arms smugglers today from Pallel .

According to a statement issued by the SP, Thoubal, today at about 3.30 pm specific information was received regarding the smuggling of sophisticated arms from Myanmar to Churachandpur via NH-102 and Imphal by some members of a gang of arms smugglers .

On receiving the information, teams of CDO Thoubal were alerted under the supervision of K Meghachandra Singh, Superintendent of Police, Thoubal and W Singhajeet Singh, Superintendent of police, Kakching at Pallel, Kakching Lamkhai and Wangjing.

At about 4 pm, CDO Thoubal teams led by Jem Ksh Prakash Singh and SI L Rocky Singh spotted a silver-coloured Tata Sumo bearing Regd No MN 04 A 5711 at Pallel near the Police Station gate coming from Moreh side towards Imphal in a very suspicious manner .

When the CDO teams alerted the vehicle it speeded up instead of stopping.

However, it was stopped by one of the two teams.

While checking the vehicle three occupants including the driver were found .

They were identified as Jamgoulun Khongsai (28) S/o Jamtong Khongsai of Aihang Village, Letkhogin Mate (27) S/o Ngamjahem Mate of Moreh Ward No 3 and Khupkhanthang Ngaihte (21) S/o Bungzalian Ngaihte of Tonzang village, Singhat sub-division Churachandpur .

A thorough checking of the vehicle was carried out and some suspicious items were found tied to the spare tyre which was kept under the vehicle .

On further thorough checking, two AK-47 rifles and two magazines were found concealed there.

Upon questioning they revealed that they were smuggling the arms upon the instruction of one Khen Samte of Tamu in Myanmar to an unnamed person in Churachandpur .

And they have been involved in the arms smuggling under Khen Samte for the last few years.

Four mobile handsets along with six sim cards were also recovered from their possession .

Hence they were arrested from the spot at Pallel near Police Station Gate at 4.35 pm and the Tata Sumo vehicle, the two AK 47 Rifles with two magazines and the four mobile handsets along with six sim cards were seized from their possession at 4.50 pm by observing formalities, it added.

Source: The Sangai Express