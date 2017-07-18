Blast rocks city heart, 2 hurt

Imphal, July 17 2017: Two persons including a security personnel were wounded when a powerful bomb believed to be an IED planted by unidentified miscreants exploded at Wangkhei Khunou along Minuthong-JNIMS road, Imphal East district today at around 10.40 am .

The injured persons have been identified as Wangkheimayum Ibomcha (50) s/o (L) Daoji of Wangkhei Khunou and L Wellington Kom (Rifleman of 4th Assam Regiment) s/o Akham of Sagang .

According to reports, Ibomcha was driving his Maruti Alto car (MN01G-5752) while Wellington along with other personnel was coming in a truck from Leimakhong when a powerful bomb placed under a scrapped car suddenly went off .

Ibomcha received injuries on the left eyebrow in the blast.

He was admitted to JNIMS Hospital .

Wellington who suffered injuries on his left cheek and hand was rushed to a private clinic for first aid treatment.

Later he was taken to Leimakhong military hospital for further treatment, the reports said .

Back portions of the car driven by Ibomcha also got damaged in the explosion.

Soon after the blast, a team of Imphal East district police arrived and inspected the blast site.

A case has been registered at Porompat police station and investigation is on, added the reports.

