Blast rocks city heart, 2 hurt

Imphal, July 17 2017: Two persons including a security personnel were wounded when a powerful bomb believed to be an IED planted by unidentified miscreants exploded at Wangkhei Khunou along Minuthong-JNIMS road, Imphal East district today at around 10.40 am .
The injured persons have been identified as Wangkheimayum Ibomcha (50) s/o (L) Daoji of Wangkhei Khunou and L Wellington Kom (Rifleman of 4th Assam Regiment) s/o Akham of Sagang .
According to reports, Ibomcha was driving his Maruti Alto car (MN01G-5752) while Wellington along with other personnel was coming in a truck from Leimakhong when a powerful bomb placed under a scrapped car suddenly went off .
Ibomcha received injuries on the left eyebrow in the blast.
He was admitted to JNIMS Hospital .
Wellington who suffered injuries on his left cheek and hand was rushed to a private clinic for first aid treatment.
Later he was taken to Leimakhong military hospital for further treatment, the reports said .
Back portions of the car driven by Ibomcha also got damaged in the explosion.
Soon after the blast, a team of Imphal East district police arrived and inspected the blast site.
A case has been registered at Porompat police station and investigation is on, added the reports.
