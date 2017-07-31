Blood Donation Camp organized by STC BSF Churachandpur at BSF Hospital

Dated on 31-07-2017, a Blood Donation Camp was organized by STC BSF Churachandpur at BSF Hospital in the presence of Sh S R Ojha, IPS, IG STC BSF along with all officers and the volunteers who were willing for Blood Donation.

A medical team from Distt. Hospital, Churachandpur, visited to this STC for the said camp and the medical team of STC BSF Hospital also took the keen interest for successful completion of the Blood Donation Camp.

Under the said programme total 47 officers, sub-ordinate officers and Jawans donated blood. There was a great zeal and enthusiasm among the Blood Donors.

