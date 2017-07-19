Breaking: In a first, Nagaland CM expelled by NPF moments after swearing in

Kohima July 19: Within just a few hours after Governor P B Acharya dismissed Shurhozelie Liezietsu’s Government and administered the oath of office to T R Zeliang, a major political development took place within the Naga People’s Front(NPF) as the party expels Zeliang for six years.

This decision was taken by the Disciplinary Action Committee(DAC) in a meeting held today.

In the expulsion order, the NPF working presidents — Huskha Yepthomi and Apong Pongener — stated that Zeliang, “tried to destabilize and instigate the leadership of NPF-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) government by demanding the resignation of party Chief Minister and its party president (Liezietsu)”.

“Zeliang tried to stake claim to form his government by defying the party reconciliation call and revocation order.”

The order also states that Zeliang’s expulsion from the party has become “inevitable to keep peace in the party so that the noble objectives of the party are carried out in the interest of the people and the state”.

