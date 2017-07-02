GLOBAL SHAPER IMPHAL HUB IS CALLING FOR APPLICATION TO PASSIONATE

YOUTHS!!

Global Shapers Imphal is looking for young dynamic graduates who are smart, dedicated and

passionate to serve the society. All interested youths fulfilling the following criteria may apply to become a Global Shaper at Imphal Hub.

Minimum selection Criteria:-

1. Graduate and between the age of 20 to 30 years of age.

2. Live or work in Imphal, who will be able to devote time and commitment in the Hub’s activities.

3. Team player/leader and demonstrated unique perspective, experience and skills to the team.

4. Desirous of making a positive impact in our society and can articulate about making a difference and achieving it.

If you have the foresight in making contribution for a better society tomorrow- siege this

opportunity.

To apply, click here – https://goo.gl/forms/6ocSH5jg7wjHfZRp1

To know more about us, Follow us at-

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/globalshapersimphal/

Twitter – @GSImphal

This Press Release was sent by Elizabeth Okram, Curator Global Shapers Community: Imphal Hub, and can be contacted at globalshapersimphal(at)gmail(at)com.