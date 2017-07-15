CCpur rolls out red carpet for CM

Imphal, July 14 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh was accorded a warm welcome by a large number of people at his maiden visit to convene the first ever Cabinet meeting outside Imphal at Churachandpur district today.

He stopped at Kangvai and Molnom to accept the warm welcome accorded to him by the villagers, CSOs, Iocal clubs, students and women bodies.

Scores of people including school children, women from various villages stood in long lines on both sides of the road to welcome the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers from Kangvai to Churachandpur district HQs .

Later, Biren along with his Council of Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries were felicitated by the district administration and people of Churachandpur at District Training Centre, Churachandpur HQs .

Speaking on the occasion, he said, it is a historic day for the new Government that the first-ever Cabinet meeting outside Imphal is being held today at Churachandpur district.

He stressed that such remarkable step is just the beginning of the new Government, which is committed to uplift the hill areas of the State.

Since its first day, the slogan of the new Government is “Go to the Hills”, extra care and priority would be given for the development of the hill districts of the State, he added .

Stating the Government seeks the love and support of the people of Churachandpur, Biren said that the Government would not only discuss the problems and grievances faced by the people but will also discuss and review the developmental programmes undertaken in Churachandpur district with the district administration, CSOs and local leaders.

He mentioned that without the support and co-operation of the people, the Government would not be able to deliver good governance in the district as well as in the State.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the new Government is fully committed to deliver good governance and inclusive development in the State .

Highlighting that the Government has kept its promises for an inclusive development of the State, Biren said that in such short period of 100 days of the new Government, it has tried its best to deliver good governance in the entire State.

He further mentioned that the sole objective of the new Government is to serve the poor and needy people of the State and to reach out all the welfare schemes to the grassroots level .

“Under the versatile leadership of PM Narendra Modi, our Government is firmly committed to deliver the sanctioned welfare schemes for the people at grassroots and remote areas of the hill districts soon,” he added .

During the felicitation programme, The Chief Minister handed over the ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of Thangkholam Hanghal and Mangtinlam Samte.

The duo died drowned in Imphal River in the recent flood last month at W Zoujang, Sangaikot sub division, Churachandpur district .

Memoranda were submitted to the Chief Minister by various CSOs of the district during the programme .

On the occasion, Biren distributed the Emergency Medical kit to all the District Level Officers and police vehicles of Churachandpur district.

Later, N Biren Singh along with his Council of Ministers, Chief Secretary and DGP planted various trees on the premises of District Training Centre, Churachandpur.

Source: The Sangai Express