‘Centre has picked IRB for highway protection’

Imphal, July 24 2017: In response to the State Government’s proposal to set up a highway protection force to check unlawful activities along National Highways passing through Manipur, the Government of India has asked the State Government to deploy IRB along the National Highways .

This was conveyed by Chief Minister N Biren during question hour in the State Assembly today .

Replying to a query raised by Kh Joykisan, Biren conveyed that the State Government’s proposal to set up a highway protection force has been turned down by the Government of India .

The Government of India turned down the proposal as highway protection force may been needed along other highways .

In place of highway protection force, the Central Government suggested deployment of IRB along the National Highways of Manipur .

The State Government has already identified sites for stationing security forces at Mao, Maram, Lairouching, Taphou etc .

In addition to the proposed four IRB battalions and 5000 police constables who would recruited anew, the Central Government has assured additional security personnel, if necessary, the Chief Minister informed the House .

Replying to a query raised by MLA O Henry, Biren said that a Government public transport system has been revived in the name of Manipur State Transport (MST) for the convenience of citizens .

Under MST, city bus service was also launched on June 25.Two buses each are plying on Imphal-Kakching, Imphal-Yairipok, Imphal-Moirang, Imphal-Moreh and Imphal-Noney routes.

One bus is plying between Imphal and Pherzawl .

At the moment, MST is being run by Transport Department but the Government has been planning to outsource MST to a private operator after some time .

On being enquired if there is any instruction of the Central Government to emboss letterheads of the Chief Minister, Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries and other officials with a picture of Deendayal Upadhyaya, Biren maintained that most States have embossed their letterheads with picture of Deendayal Upadhyaya in the spirit of Nationalism .

The State Government thought it wise to emulate the same in the spirit of Nationalism but there is no instruction from the Centre regarding the matter, Biren clarified .

Pictures of Manipuri leaders whose spirits of Nationalism are beyond doubt can be also be imprinted in the letterheads of the State Government.

This was done in the past too, he added.

Replying to a question raised by K Meghachandra, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar informed the House that the total reserved forest area of Manipur is 984.25 sq Kms .

He further informed that a notice has been issued to evict people who have encroached into reserved forest areas .

In accordance to the notice, 32 encroachers have been evicted from Langol reserve forest area and 53 others from Heingang reserve forest area .

The Revenue Department has also been asked to cancel pattas given within in reserve forest areas, Shyamkumar said.

Source: The Sangai Express