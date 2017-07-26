Clubs seek Government’s attention on death due to Scrub Typhus

Imphal, July 25 2017: The Eastern Star Club and Young Defence Club, Sekmaijin have appealed to the State Government to look into the death of a 22 year old youth, who died yesterday due to Scrub Typhus.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club, Youth Defence Club president Elangbam Tiken and secretary of Eastern Star Club, Wahengbam Mangang said that the youth, identified as one Huidrom Bishwamitra from Sekmaijin died of Scrub Typhus, an illness caused by an insect of the same name and which is mainly found in the hills and surfaces during heavy floods .

They pointed out that the victim’s family spent a large amount of money shifting the victim though three reputed hospitals namely JNIMS, Raj Medicity and Shija Hospital and further appealed to the State Government to provide necessary compensation as the disease is the result of the recent flood which the State Government has already labelled a natural calamity.

Source: The Sangai Express