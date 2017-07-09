CM Biren visits flood relief camps

Imphal, July 08 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh today visited flood relief camps and directed officials to ensure rehabilitation of affected people at the earliest.

Priority will be given to those whose kachcha houses were destroyed during last weeks flash flood that hit several parts of Imphal valley, Biren said at relief camps in Thoubal and Imphal East district .

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister for PWD Th Biswajit Singh, Parliamentary Secretary (IFCD) L Rameshwor, Parliamentary Secretary (Home), L Susindro Meitei, Parliamentary Secretary (Tourism) Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, Parliamentary Secretary (Finance) Th Satyabrata Singh, Imphal East DC Th Chitra Devi and SP Kabib K .

During the visit, the Chief Minister directed the DCs concerned to distribute the day-to-day essential items such as utensils, clothes, mattresses etc.

for those families affected by the recent floods soon .

For the damaged houses and other properties, he instructed the DCs to identify the damaged houses and to provide financial assistance under the PMAY scheme to construct the houses of the flood affected families .

He further directed to hand over the cheques under PMAY to the flood victims by Monday or Tuesday next week .

Torrential rains that led to flash floods late last week stopped two days ago but several low lying areas are still inundated .

Pumps were pressed into service to flush out water from those areas, the Chief Minister said.

Over 5000 people have taken shelter in various relief camps as waters of Imphal, Nambul and other rivers entered various localities of Imphal, official sources said .

The team visited flood hit areas of Lilong Awang Leikai, Kiyamgei, Khongman, Bashikhong, Kongba Irong, Kongba Muribi etc.

A vast farm land area was inundated by the flash flood while around 3000 livestock perished.

Incessant rainfall also damaged several sections of highways in Kangpokpi district and Ukhrul district.

Source: The Sangai Express