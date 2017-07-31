CM inspects NSU site, sets eye on inviting PM

Imphal, July 30 2017: Chief Minister N Biren inspected the site of National Sports University at Koutruk in Imphal West district today.

He was accompanied by Works Minister Th Biswajit, Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS) Minister Letpao Haokip, Parliamentary Secretary (Home) L Susindro, Sekmai AC MLA H Dingo, Chief Secretary RR Rashmi, Works and IPR Commissioner K Radhakumar and other high ranking officials.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the varsity on a convenient day after August 15.

Clarifying that there is no more land dispute or controversy at the proposed University site, the Chief Minister informed that demarcation and initial fencing works had been completed.

N Biren further said that blacktopping of the 2-km long portion of the approach road from the helipad to the University site would be completed within a week.

Soon after laying of the foundation stone, the first session of the University will start at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex by using the existing infrastructure, the Chief Minister said.

Necessary office rooms and other required infrastructures had already been developed there by sanctioning Rs 5 crore by the State Planning Department, he added.

N Biren also appealed to the people of the State to collectively request the Prime Minister to visit Manipur and lay the foundation stone of the varsity as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister also urged the public to accord a warm welcome to the Prime Minister when he visits the State.

Works and IPR Minister Th Biswajit said that the University would not only provide multiple opportunities to the villagers of nearby villages but also create many jobs for the people of the State.

He said that efforts are being invested on a mission mode to keep the approach road in a tip-top condition prior to PM’s visit.

The Minister urged the people of the nearby villages to join hands with the Government in collectively fighting the challenges which come on the way of setting up the University.

Later, the Chief Minister inspected the construction works of Ibudhou Marjing tourist complex at Heingang Hills in Imphal East district.

The complex would feature a gigantic polo statue atop Heingang Hill, a cafeteria, garden, approach road, parking lot and Marjing temple.

Source: The Sangai Express