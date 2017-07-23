Cop injured in clash with students Criminal case registered : CM

Imphal, July 22 2017: In connection with the injuries suffered by three police personnel and some students in the course of a protest agitation against transfer of Higher Secondary School teachers, a criminal case has been registered, Chief Minister N Biren who is also in charge of Home Department informed the State Assembly today .

Presenting a report on the incident, Biren stated students came out on the streets and staged protest demonstration yesterday against transfer and promotion of teachers of 16 Higher Secondary Schools .

Even as police personnel were talking with the agitating students to pacify them, a group of students started pelting stones thereby inflicting injuries to three police personnel including Inspector P Vaiphei.

Some students too suffered injuries .

Police fired some tear gas shells in their efforts to control the situation .

Even if they have grievances against the transfer of teachers, the students should have sought an opportunity to talk with the Government rather than raising an uproar and pelting stones, said the Chief Minister .

As the police officer sustained grievous injuries on the head, Imphal East Police have taken up a criminal case after registering an FIR, Biren stated .

Raising a point of order, MLA Kh Joykisan asked the Speaker what had happened to the call attention motion he raised about the incident .

He also expressed strong resentment that the Opposition Members were not given any chance to comment after the Chief Minister had presented a report.

He further lamented that the Opposition Members were not given any opportunity for debate either during question hour or zero hour.

Source: The Sangai Express