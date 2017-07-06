Dengue cases in CCpur go up to 11

CCpur, July 05 2017: Five more cases of Dengue have been reported from different localities taking the total to 11 now .

The District Malaria Officer Dr Zamthialal said the disease was confirmed from patients residing at Zenhang Lamka, Teiseng, S Molcham, JNV Tuinom, T Bethlehem and Hengkom.

While the first five villages have one confirmed case each, Hengkom has six positive cases .

The outbreak of the disease at Hengkom has been reported earlier in this paper .

The Malaria Department has conducted fogging exercises in all these localities in an attempt to control the spread of the disease .

They have also made public announcements, conducted meetings about the disease and ways to prevent further infection .

Eupatorium Perfoliatum 30, a homeopathy medicine which can reportedly prevent and cure one from Dengue is given to every individual and to every household of Hengkom and the adjoining village of New Pangsang, according to a report of the Health Department.

