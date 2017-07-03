Dispute over Sendra still simmers Moirang-Sendra road bandh on

Imphal, July 02 2017: Kege Moirang Lup has threatened to continue its agitation and the bandh from Moirang to Sendra road until and unless the State Government fulfil the organisation’s demands .

Speaking to media persons Kege Moirang Apunba Lup secretary Shantikumar Singh said that the question of whether Sendra belongs to Moirang or Thanga has been gaining momentum and the authority concerned has not take up any steps to solve the problem .

He also expressed disappointment at the unfortunate incident which occurred yesterday during a tree plantation event by Moirang Kendra MLA Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh and blamed State Government’s lack of intervention for the incident .

He further pointed out that a public meeting of the people of Moirang along with the local MLA was held yesterday and it was decided to remove signs, plates, hoardings, posters in and around Sendra with Thanga part 2 written on it and to urge the State Government to evict the inhabitants who have settled illegally by encroaching the land around Sendra chingkhong .

The meeting also decided to continue the blockade of the Moirang Sendra road till 6 pm tomorrow and to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister urging the authority concerned to fulfil the demands of the people and the organisation at the earliest .

He however stated that the bandh will not affect Moirang Keithel and Moirang Lamkhai and will also be relaxed for emergency vehicles, school services, press and religious activities etc .

Due to the bandh on the Moirang Sendra road, no Thanga passenger service vehicle were present on the road .

The bandh supporters burnt tyres and placed boulders on the road.

Later the bandh supporters also closed down Moirang Keithel and burnt tyres at the road connecting Moirang Keithel to Moirang Lamkhai.

However, there are no reports of unwanted incidents till now.

Source: The Sangai Express