Drugs worth Rs 3.39 crore seized

Tengnoupal, July 18 2017: A team of Moreh police commando arrested five individuals including an underaged youth and seized a huge quantity of banned contraband drugs and psychotropic substance worth around Rs 3 crore and 39 lakh yesterday .

The seized drugs items were displayed before the media persons today at the office of the SP, Tengnoupal district .

Briefing media persons at his office chamber, Tengnoupal SP, S Ibomcha stated that based on specific input from 12 Assam Rifles F Coy Khudenthabi post, a team of Moreh police commando and women police personnel, led by N Pritamkumar under his supervision launched an operation near Kwakta junction .

During the operation, one underaged youth was detained on suspicion after he was spotted carrying a backpack and taking a jungle route.

The security personnel also detained a lady who was spotted a little ahead along the route .

During preliminary interrogation, the detained lady was identified as Liam Haokip (35) w/o Thamkulun Haokip of Chikkim village, Moreh .

Further based on the discloser of the two detained individuals, the security personnel also detained two other individuals, one male and one female, coming in an auto rickshaw and who were supposedly carrying banned contraband items to Churachandpur district .

The two individuals were identified as Letkhothang Lhudim (38) s/o Jihun Lhugdim of Lhangkichoi Veng Moulhoi Moreh and Domjahat Haokip (35) w/o Thangkulun Haokip of Chikkim village and upon the disclosure of the detained individuals, the security personnel arrested one Thengkhojam Gangte (36) s/o Lumcha Gante of Chikkim village for sending the drugs from Moreh .

Upon checking the backpack carried by the underaged youth, the police found 127 grams of brown sugar, 509 grams of heroin grade 1 quality powder and 6770 number of World is Yours (WY) tablets concealed inside and arrested all the detained individuals after observing necessary formalities .

The security team also recovered four mobile phone handsets, ten thousand Won (Korean currency), two dollars American currency, four ATM cards, four Aadhaar cards from the possession of the arrested individuals .

The underaged youth will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further necessary legal action while the four other individuals have been handed over to Moreh police station along with the seized items for necessary actions according to ND and PS Act, he added.

Source: The Sangai Express