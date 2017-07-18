Earth fissures develop at various places in Kangpokpi district

Kangpokpi, July 17 2017: After the earth crack that developed at Kalikhola village in Kangpokpi district recently, cases of earth fissures have been reported from various places within the jurisdiction of the district following the incessant rainfall for the past many days .

Sub Divisional Officer, Saikul in his spot inspection report to the district administration yesterday detailed the development of earth crack at Maphou Kuki under Island sub division and the impending danger of mud-slide/hill- slide at the area located about 700 metres above the spillway of Maphou Dam .

According to the SDO’s official report, the Church area and the stretch leading from Mahadev Lok to the BSF camp has been heavily affected while the fissure is also seen inside a house located in the village and the road leading towards Maphou Dam .

SDO Saikul, L Geetchandra Singh has also requested the district administration to consult disaster management experts as there is strong possibility of mud-slide/hill- slide owing to the earth crack and to avert the impending calamity.

Considering the report of SDO Saikul, Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi, T Ranjit Singh, has immediately written to the Relief and Disaster Management, seeking immediate necessary action for deputing a team of experts from Geological Survey of India (GSI), NER, Dimapur to the site for a detailed spot inspection to take further necessary action .

In a letter addressed to Principal Secretary, Relief and Disaster Management, which was tagged as Most Urgent and Top Priority, the DC reported the likelihood of mud-slide/hill- slide at Maphou Kuki village and its surrounding areas located near Maphou Dam .

He said that as per the finding of SDO Saikul during his spot inspection, the said areas have been heavily affected due to the recent heavy rains and many cracks, some measuring about a foot, have developed forcing some villagers to leave their houses for safer places .

He also said “I have personally had a telephonic conversation with the village authority and according to Lhunkholal @ Alex Lupho, son of Maphou Kuki chief, there are about 94 households in the village with a population of about 500, out of which about 26 houses have been affected so far by the earth fissure.”

He further said that the three neighbouring villages, namely Thangjingpokpi, Siloijang and Bethelphai are also likely to be affected in case there is landslide/mud-slide/hill- slide in the areas while adding that SDO Island block has been directed to furnish detailed report so as to ascertain the details .

Meanwhile, another earth crack has been reported at Haijang village which has badly affected three residential houses and the village UJB school .

As directed by the Deputy Commissioner, SDC (HQ), Kaigoulal Kipgen with his staff and the local media persons inspected the earth fissure at Haijang village located about 2 Kms from the district HQs this noon and found impending danger of similar landslide/hill-slide in the areas .

The affected victims are Ngulkholam Doungel (51), s/o (L) Lhunkhohen Doungel, Thangkhohao Doungel (62), s/o (L) Sehkhohen Doungel and Lhunkhosei Hangshing (54), s/o (L) Seipao Hangshing while the school building of Haijang UJB school has been completely damaged owing to the earth fissure.

Speaking to media persons, Thangkhopao Chongloi, chief of Haijang village said that the earth fissure has developed in some location of the village and four houses including the village UJB school building have been badly affected which has left the residents panicky .

He also said, “We have never experienced such terrific earth crack before.

This is the first time we have encountered such an appalling situation.”

While drawing the attention of the authority concerned and the State Government, the village chief also appealed to assist the affected victims and restore the school building at the earliest.

In another similar incident, an earth fissure has reportedly developed at T Waichong sub division in Kangpokpi district and the landslide which occurred due to the incessant rainfall has swept away the road connecting Naibet, Thaldara, Panikhetti and T Waichong sub divisional HQs in the interior part of Irang Part-II .

All Manipur Gorkha Students’ Union Irang Unit, general secretary, Narayan Adhikari said that hundreds of school children and villagers of the areas have been using the road for their daily activities but owing to the earth crack and sweeping away of the road has left the school children and the local populace in dire straits .

He said that the attempt to clear the debris along the road manually on the part of the villagers and AMGSU Irang Unit members has been futile as it requires machinery to clear the road.

The student urged the authority concerned and district administration to look into the matter seriously and take necessary action in the larger interest of the school children in particular and the local populace as a whole.

Source: The Sangai Express