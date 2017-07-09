Effective communication for careers

Ranjan K Baruah

Choosing career option is a challenge for many. Some students choose professional courses and some choose regular courses. One of the most important ingredients to become successful or shine in any career is effective communication. Individuals with effective communication or with good communication skill remain ahead of their peers. Effective communication is also a life skill which is important in our life. Knowing about communication and practicing it makes an individual expert in it. We are publishing about some important aspects of communication skills.

Communication may be in any language and not necessary only in English. But in most cases when it comes to career English has taken an important p[position and most communication happens in English in many parts of the country and around the world . It is good for us to know more and more language because when we can communicate in different language then there are more chances for our progress. We need to learn about different communication style like communication for sales and marketing, communication with friends and relatives, communication with students, communication with elders or juniors, communication with peers , etc .

An individual whose communication is effective has more chance to be successful in life. There are 6 C’s of effective communication which are applicable to both written as well as oral communication.

We may add more as innovation and changes are always there. Communication is not rigid and hence we need to be prepare the way we are facing people and different situations. There might be more C’s but I am just mentioning 6 here.

1. Completeness – The communication must be complete. It should convey all facts required by the audience. The sender of the message must take into consideration the receiver’s mind set and convey the message accordingly.

2. Conciseness – Conciseness means wordiness, i.e, communicating what you want to convey in least possible words without forgoing the other C’s of communication. Conciseness is a necessity for effective communication.

3. Consideration – Consideration implies “stepping into the shoes of others”. Effective communication must take the audience into consideration, i.e, the audience’s view points, background, mind-set, education level, etc. Make an attempt to envisage your audience, their requirements, emotions as well as problems. Ensure that the self-respect of the audience is maintained and their emotions are not at harm. Modify your words in message to suit the audience’s needs while making your message complete.

4. Concreteness – Concrete communication implies being particular and clear rather than unclear and general. Concreteness strengthens the confidence.

5. Courtesy – Courtesy in message implies the message should show the sender’s expression as well as should respect the receiver. The sender of the message should be sincerely gracious, judicious, thoughtful and enthusiastic.

6. Correctness – Correctness in communication implies that there are no grammatical errors in communication. This is most important when we are writing emails or any other letters.

Source: The Sangai Express