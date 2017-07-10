Emergency Meeting of Naga People’s Front held

An emergency meeting of the Central Office Bearers of the Naga People’s Front was held at the Chief Minister’s Banquet Hall, Kohima, this afternoon at 2 pm and adopted the following resolutions:

Appeal to the Party President to grant amnesty to those legislators led astray by few vested interests who are presently camped at a Resort in Kaziranga, and to let them come back to the party-fold in the larger interest of the party and party-led Government. Call upon the Party legislators to respect the trust of the electorates who elected them to look after the needs of the people and not to flock around for power alone. Extend full support to the decision of the Disciplinary Action Committee in recommending the suspension of the ten party legislators; and the subsequent order of the Party President thereof. Vehemently condemn the shameful act of treason and betrayal perpetrated by few ring leaders to destabilise the party-led Government to fulfil their selfish ends. Express our deep resentment over the attempt to destabilise the Government when the Government of India was trying its best to resolve the Naga political issue without delay. This latest political move will only sabotage the sincere attempts of the Government to bring a lasting settlement which is the ardent desire of the Naga people. Call upon all rank and file of the NPF party to stand steadfast behind the party and its principles.

(Pusazo Luoruo), Convenor, Resolution Committee

(Shingnyu Khiam), Member

(Rukiumong Yim), Member